How to Watch North Carolina vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) hope to continue an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.
North Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels' 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
- North Carolina is 9-3 when it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 237th.
- The Tar Heels put up an average of 85 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 71.2 the Tigers allow.
- North Carolina is 9-3 when it scores more than 71.2 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game at home last season, and 70.2 away.
- At home, the Tar Heels allowed 67.7 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than they allowed away (71.1).
- North Carolina sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32%) than on the road (29.3%).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|W 81-69
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 105-60
|Dean Smith Center
|1/2/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|W 70-57
|Petersen Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ NC State
|-
|PNC Arena
|1/13/2024
|Syracuse
|-
|Dean Smith Center
