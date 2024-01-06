Saturday's contest between the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) and No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) matching up at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 78-77 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Clemson, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no line set.

North Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

North Carolina vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, North Carolina 77

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Clemson

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-1.4)

Clemson (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 155.2

Clemson has an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to North Carolina, who is 7-5-0 ATS. The Tigers have a 9-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tar Heels have a record of 7-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Clemson is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests, while North Carolina has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Other ACC Predictions

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels put up 85 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while allowing 72 per outing (198th in college basketball). They have a +169 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13 points per game.

North Carolina ranks 68th in the nation at 39.4 rebounds per game. That's 4.5 more than the 34.9 its opponents average.

North Carolina knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (151st in college basketball) at a 36.3% rate (80th in college basketball), compared to the 8 its opponents make, shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc.

North Carolina wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 9.8 (41st in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.2.

