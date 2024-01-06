North Carolina Central vs. Howard January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MEAC schedule includes the North Carolina Central Eagles (5-7) playing the Howard Bison (2-11) at 2:00 PM ET.
North Carolina Central vs. Howard Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
North Carolina Central Players to Watch
- Kyla Bryant: 14.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kimeira Burks: 13.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jada Tiggett: 9.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Morgan Callahan: 10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Teneil Robertson: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Howard Players to Watch
- Nile Miller: 6.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Iyanna Warren: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Vanessa Blake: 7.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyana Walker: 9.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kaniyah Harris: 2.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
