North Carolina Central vs. Howard: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The North Carolina Central Eagles (8-7, 0-0 MEAC) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Howard Bison (5-10, 0-0 MEAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina Central vs. Howard matchup in this article.
North Carolina Central vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Carolina Central vs. Howard Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Central Moneyline
|Howard Moneyline
|FanDuel
|North Carolina Central (-1.5)
|148.5
|-130
|+108
North Carolina Central vs. Howard Betting Trends
- North Carolina Central is 7-4-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, six out of the Eagles' 11 games have hit the over.
- Howard is 6-7-1 ATS this year.
- The Bison and their opponents have combined to hit the over 11 out of 14 times this year.
