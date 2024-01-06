The North Carolina Central Eagles (8-7, 0-0 MEAC) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Howard Bison (5-10, 0-0 MEAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McDougald-McLendon Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

North Carolina Central vs. Howard Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

The Eagles make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).

In games North Carolina Central shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.

The Eagles are the 252nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bison sit at 195th.

The 77.9 points per game the Eagles score are the same as the Bison allow.

When North Carolina Central scores more than 78.8 points, it is 5-1.

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison

North Carolina Central is putting up 99.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 35.2 more points than it is averaging in road games (64).

In 2023-24, the Eagles are ceding 63.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are allowing 73.8.

In home games, North Carolina Central is making 3.5 more three-pointers per game (9) than in road games (5.5). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to in road games (25.4%).

