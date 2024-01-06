Saturday's game features the North Carolina Central Eagles (8-7, 0-0 MEAC) and the Howard Bison (5-10, 0-0 MEAC) matching up at McDougald-McLendon Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 75-74 victory for North Carolina Central according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

North Carolina Central vs. Howard Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Where: Durham, North Carolina

Venue: McDougald-McLendon Arena

North Carolina Central vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina Central 75, Howard 74

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina Central vs. Howard

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina Central (-1.9)

North Carolina Central (-1.9) Computer Predicted Total: 148.9

North Carolina Central is 7-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Howard's 6-5-0 ATS record. The Eagles have a 6-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bison have a record of 8-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. North Carolina Central has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in the last 10 contests. Howard has gone 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game (scoring 77.9 points per game to rank 111th in college basketball while giving up 69.1 per contest to rank 127th in college basketball) and have a +132 scoring differential overall.

The 34.8 rebounds per game North Carolina Central averages rank 253rd in the country, and are 1.7 fewer than the 36.5 its opponents collect per contest.

North Carolina Central makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (241st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1. It shoots 31.5% from deep while its opponents hit 27.7% from long range.

The Eagles' 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 145th in college basketball, and the 85.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 79th in college basketball.

North Carolina Central has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.5 per game (156th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.8 (33rd in college basketball).

