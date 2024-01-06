When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will North Carolina Central be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How North Carolina Central ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-7 1-0 NR NR 215

North Carolina Central's best wins

North Carolina Central's best win this season came on December 20 in a 79-70 victory against the Longwood Lancers. That signature win versus Longwood featured a team-leading 21 points from Ja'Darius Harris. Fred Cleveland Jr., with 16 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

73-54 at home over Howard (No. 293/RPI) on January 6

67-62 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 315/RPI) on December 12

78-75 on the road over Campbell (No. 354/RPI) on November 20

70-58 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 356/RPI) on November 26

North Carolina Central's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

North Carolina Central has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, North Carolina Central is playing the 208th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have two contests against teams above .500.

NCCU has 13 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

North Carolina Central's next game

Matchup: North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Norfolk State Spartans

North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Norfolk State Spartans Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 7:30 PM ET Location: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: North Carolina Central Eagles -1.5

North Carolina Central Eagles -1.5 Total: 139.5 points

