When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will NC State be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

Want to bet on NC State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

+15000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +20000

How NC State ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 3-0 NR NR 62

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State's best wins

NC State took down the Boston College Eagles (No. 65-ranked in the RPI rankings) in an 84-78 overtime win on December 2 -- its signature victory of the season. In the win over Boston College, Dennis Parker Jr. recorded a team-high 15 points. Jayden Taylor contributed 15 points.

Next best wins

76-60 at home over Virginia (No. 66/RPI) on January 6

82-70 at home over Saint Louis (No. 150/RPI) on December 20

54-52 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 158/RPI) on January 3

72-59 at home over Citadel (No. 218/RPI) on November 6

81-67 at home over UT Martin (No. 219/RPI) on December 12

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

NC State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), NC State is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins, but also tied for the 40th-most defeats.

According to the RPI, the Wolfpack have seven wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, NC State gets the 146th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Of the Wolfpack's 17 remaining games this season, 10 are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records north of .500.

NC State has 17 games left to play this year, and four of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

NC State's next game

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

NC State Wolfpack vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming NC State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.