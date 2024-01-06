The NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at PNC Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

NC State vs. Virginia Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
NC State Stats Insights

  • The Wolfpack are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 38.0% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
  • NC State is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 38.0% from the field.
  • The Wolfpack are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cavaliers sit at 332nd.
  • The Wolfpack record 77.8 points per game, 21.9 more points than the 55.9 the Cavaliers allow.
  • NC State has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 55.9 points.

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • NC State posted 83.3 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 71.7 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Wolfpack ceded 69.8 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 72.1.
  • NC State made 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).

NC State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Saint Louis W 82-70 PNC Arena
12/23/2023 Detroit Mercy W 83-66 PNC Arena
1/3/2024 @ Notre Dame W 54-52 Purcell Pavilion
1/6/2024 Virginia - PNC Arena
1/10/2024 North Carolina - PNC Arena
1/13/2024 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center

