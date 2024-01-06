The Elon Phoenix (6-6, 0-0 CAA) meet the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-10, 0-0 CAA) in a matchup of CAA teams at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on FloHoops.

N.C. A&T vs. Elon Game Information

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

  • Landon Glasper: 20.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Camian Shell: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jeremy Robinson: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Evan Joyner: 3.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

Elon Players to Watch

  • TK Simpkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Max Mackinnon: 11.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sam Sherry: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Rob Higgins: 9.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • LA Pratt: 7.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

N.C. A&T vs. Elon Stat Comparison

Elon Rank Elon AVG N.C. A&T AVG N.C. A&T Rank
68th 80.4 Points Scored 69.3 296th
305th 76.7 Points Allowed 84.6 360th
201st 36.3 Rebounds 30.8 354th
173rd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.4 241st
89th 8.5 3pt Made 6.9 237th
167th 13.7 Assists 12.1 282nd
174th 11.7 Turnovers 9.6 38th

