The Elon Phoenix (7-7, 0-1 CAA) aim to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-11, 1-0 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

N.C. A&T vs. Elon Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

N.C. A&T vs. Elon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

N.C. A&T vs. Elon Betting Trends

N.C. A&T has covered eight times in 14 games with a spread this year.

The Aggies have covered the spread seven times this season (7-4 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Elon has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Phoenix and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 12 times this season.

