How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. Elon on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Elon Phoenix (7-7, 0-1 CAA) will host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-11, 1-0 CAA) after winning six straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
N.C. A&T vs. Elon Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- Campbell vs Hampton (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Delaware vs Hofstra (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Drexel vs William & Mary (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- UNC Wilmington vs Towson (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
N.C. A&T Stats Insights
- The Aggies are shooting 40.2% from the field, 5.6% lower than the 45.8% the Phoenix's opponents have shot this season.
- N.C. A&T is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 352nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix sit at 189th.
- The Aggies put up an average of 69.8 points per game, seven fewer points than the 76.8 the Phoenix give up to opponents.
- N.C. A&T is 2-2 when it scores more than 76.8 points.
N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, N.C. A&T scored 74.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.6.
- In 2022-23, the Aggies allowed 15.1 fewer points per game at home (66.2) than away (81.3).
- Beyond the arc, N.C. A&T sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (34.6%) as well.
N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|W 85-82
|HTC Center
|12/30/2023
|@ George Mason
|L 94-69
|EagleBank Arena
|1/4/2024
|Campbell
|W 76-62
|Corbett Sports Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Elon
|-
|Schar Center
|1/11/2024
|Drexel
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
|1/15/2024
|@ Hampton
|-
|Hampton Convocation Center
