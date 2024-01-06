Mississippi State vs. South Carolina: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Gamecocks have also won five games in a row.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mississippi State (-3.5)
|134.5
|-160
|+130
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Mississippi State (-2.5)
|133.5
|-137
|+114
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- Mississippi State has covered eight times in 13 games with a spread this season.
- In the Bulldogs' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
- South Carolina has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- A total of six Gamecocks games this year have gone over the point total.
Mississippi State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Mississippi State is 35th in college basketball. It is four spots higher than that, 31st, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Bulldogs have experienced the 15th-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the beginning to +8000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Mississippi State has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.
South Carolina Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +40000
- The Gamecocks were +40000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.
- The implied probability of South Carolina winning the national championship, based on its +40000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.