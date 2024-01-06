Mecklenburg County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hemingway High School at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ravenscroft High School at Charlotte Country Day School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Mecklenburg High School at Richmond Senior High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Rockingham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sun Valley High School at West Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
United Faith Christian Academy at Blue Ridge School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: St. George, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at West Charlotte High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
