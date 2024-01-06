The Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-4, on a five-game winning streak) host the St. Louis Blues (19-17-1) at PNC Arena. The game on Saturday, January 6 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hurricanes vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-190) Blues (+155) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 21 of their 35 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (60.0%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Carolina has a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 65.5% chance to win.

Carolina and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 21 of 39 games this season.

Hurricanes vs Blues Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs. Blues Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 135 (4th) Goals 106 (26th) 118 (15th) Goals Allowed 118 (15th) 38 (1st) Power Play Goals 12 (31st) 22 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (7th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 6-1-3 overall.

Carolina went over in seven of its last 10 contests.

The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 fewer than this game's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 1.7 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes offense's 135 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked fourth in the league this year.

On defense, the Hurricanes have allowed 118 goals (3.0 per game) to rank 15th in NHL action.

With a +17 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.