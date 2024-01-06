Two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Carolina Hurricanes meet the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at PNC Arena -- the puck drops at 8:00 PM ET -- are the Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho and the Blues' Robert Thomas.

Hurricanes vs. Blues Game Information

Hurricanes Players to Watch

One of Carolina's most productive offensive players this season is Aho, with 46 points (15 goals, 31 assists) and an average ice time of 17:57 per game.

Seth Jarvis has chipped in with 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists).

Andrei Svechnikov's 26 points this season are via nine goals and 17 assists.

Antti Raanta (7-5-1) has a goals against average of 3.6 on the season. His .855% save percentage ranks 68th in the NHL.

Blues Players to Watch

Thomas is a leading scorer for St. Louis, with 41 points this season, as he has put up 16 goals and 25 assists in 37 games.

With 29 total points (0.8 per game), including 12 goals and 17 assists through 35 games, Pavel Buchnevich is crucial for St. Louis' attack.

This season, St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou has 27 points, courtesy of nine goals (fourth on team) and 18 assists (second).

In the crease, St. Louis' Joel Hofer is 7-6-0 this season, collecting 328 saves and permitting 32 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .911 save percentage (22nd in the league).

Hurricanes vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 8th 3.46 Goals Scored 2.86 26th 13th 3.03 Goals Allowed 3.19 18th 4th 33.3 Shots 30.5 17th 1st 25.7 Shots Allowed 31.8 24th 4th 28.15% Power Play % 11.11% 31st 9th 82.68% Penalty Kill % 79.59% 19th

