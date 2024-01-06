Hurricanes vs. Blues: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-4) are favorites when they welcome in the St. Louis Blues (19-17-1) on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO. The Hurricanes are -190 on the moneyline to win, while the Blues have +155 moneyline odds.
Hurricanes vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Hurricanes vs. Blues Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Hurricanes Moneyline
|Blues Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-190
|+155
|6.5
|FanDuel
|-188
|+155
|6.5
Hurricanes vs Blues Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Blues Betting Trends
- Carolina's 39 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 21 times.
- The Hurricanes are 21-14 this season when favored on the moneyline.
- The Blues have been the underdog 25 times this season, and upset their opponent in 13, or 52.0%, of those games.
- When playing with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter, Carolina is 10-4 (winning 71.4% of the time).
- St. Louis has won four of its nine games when it is the underdog by +155 or longer on the moneyline.
Hurricanes Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Sebastian Aho
|0.5 (-154)
|1.5 (+145)
|2.5 (-149)
|Seth Jarvis
|0.5 (+145)
|0.5 (-143)
|2.5 (-125)
|Michael Bunting
|0.5 (+190)
|0.5 (+100)
|-
Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-1-3
|5-5
|7-3-0
|6.2
|4.2
|2.6
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-1-3
|4.2
|2.6
|17
|45.9%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|7-3
|4-6-0
|6.5
|3.1
|2.9
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-4-0
|3.1
|2.9
|5
|17.9%
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-4
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-0
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|7
|Games Under Total
|3
|Record as ML Favorite
|1-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|5-3
|Puck Line Covers
|7
|Puck Line Losses
|3
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|6
