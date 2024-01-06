How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having taken five in a row, the Carolina Hurricanes welcome in the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
The Blues' matchup with the Hurricanes can be watched on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO, so tune in to take in the action.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes vs Blues Additional Info
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes rank 15th in goals against, giving up 118 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.
- The Hurricanes' 135 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 6-1-3 (65.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) over that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|36
|15
|31
|46
|22
|17
|54.2%
|Seth Jarvis
|39
|14
|14
|28
|13
|24
|44.1%
|Martin Necas
|38
|9
|17
|26
|13
|14
|34.7%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|24
|9
|17
|26
|13
|9
|-
|Michael Bunting
|38
|9
|17
|26
|19
|12
|35.3%
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues' total of 118 goals conceded (3.2 per game) is 15th in the NHL.
- The Blues' 106 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 26th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Blues have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Blues have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|37
|16
|25
|41
|22
|31
|54%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|35
|12
|17
|29
|26
|25
|25.6%
|Jordan Kyrou
|37
|9
|18
|27
|23
|22
|33.3%
|Kevin Hayes
|37
|9
|10
|19
|13
|24
|56.9%
|Torey Krug
|37
|1
|16
|17
|22
|18
|-
