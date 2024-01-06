2024 NCAA Bracketology: High Point Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
What are High Point's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
How High Point ranks
|Record
|Big South Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-9
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|233
High Point's best wins
High Point's best win this season came on December 21 in a 48-47 victory over the Campbell Camels. In the win against Campbell, Aaliyah Collins recorded a team-leading 12 points. Amaria McNear added eight points.
Next best wins
- 80-64 at home over Wofford (No. 251/RPI) on November 17
- 74-64 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 301/RPI) on January 6
- 59-54 at home over Stetson (No. 314/RPI) on November 14
High Point's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), High Point is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- High Point has been handed the 124th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Panthers have 14 games remaining on the schedule, with two contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and six games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- When it comes to High Point's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
High Point's next game
- Matchup: UNC Asheville Bulldogs vs. High Point Panthers
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
