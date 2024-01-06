Will High Point be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes High Point's full tournament resume.

How High Point ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-4 2-0 NR NR 118

High Point's best wins

High Point's signature win this season came in a 97-71 victory on December 5 against the Western Carolina Catamounts, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 77) in the RPI. The leading point-getter against Western Carolina was Duke Miles, who compiled 25 points with one rebound and six assists.

Next best wins

74-63 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 83/RPI) on December 19

78-70 at home over Canisius (No. 130/RPI) on December 22

85-71 on the road over Radford (No. 132/RPI) on January 3

74-72 over Illinois State (No. 180/RPI) on November 21

82-68 over Iona (No. 195/RPI) on November 20

High Point's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, High Point has five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in the country.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, High Point has the 316th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Panthers have 14 games left on the schedule, with nine contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Glancing at High Point's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

High Point's next game

Matchup: High Point Panthers vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs

High Point Panthers vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

