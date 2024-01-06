Goldsboro High School is on the road versus Washington High School on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Goldsboro vs. Washington Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Washington, NC
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Beaufort County Games Today

Clayton High School at Washington High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Washington, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Washington High School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Washington, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.