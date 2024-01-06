The High Point Panthers (5-7) play a fellow Big South squad, the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-11), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Paul Porter Arena. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET.

Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Ashley Hawkins: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Lauren Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Micahla Funderburk: 8.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Andrea Martinez: 4.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

High Point Players to Watch

Lauren Bevis: 15.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Nakyah Terrell: 8.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Callie Scheier: 5.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Amaria McNear: 4.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

4.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Anna Haeger: 6.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

