The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-10, 0-0 Big South) hope to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the High Point Panthers (12-4, 1-0 Big South) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

This season, Gardner-Webb has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.4% from the field.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 60th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 37th.

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 73.3 points per game are just 0.8 more points than the 72.5 the Panthers allow to opponents.

Gardner-Webb is 4-3 when it scores more than 72.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Gardner-Webb is averaging 10.2 more points per game at home (83.4) than away (73.2).

At home the Runnin' Bulldogs are conceding 65.4 points per game, 17.3 fewer points than they are away (82.7).

At home, Gardner-Webb drains 9.0 triples per game, 2.2 more than it averages on the road (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.1%) than away (29.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule