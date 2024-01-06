The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-10, 0-0 Big South) hope to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the High Point Panthers (12-4, 1-0 Big South) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

  • The Runnin' Bulldogs' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • This season, Gardner-Webb has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.4% from the field.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 60th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 37th.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs' 73.3 points per game are just 0.8 more points than the 72.5 the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • Gardner-Webb is 4-3 when it scores more than 72.5 points.

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Gardner-Webb is averaging 10.2 more points per game at home (83.4) than away (73.2).
  • At home the Runnin' Bulldogs are conceding 65.4 points per game, 17.3 fewer points than they are away (82.7).
  • At home, Gardner-Webb drains 9.0 triples per game, 2.2 more than it averages on the road (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.1%) than away (29.5%).

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ Chattanooga L 69-66 McKenzie Arena
12/21/2023 @ Akron L 94-90 James A. Rhodes Arena
12/30/2023 @ VCU L 87-73 Stuart C. Siegel Center
1/6/2024 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
1/10/2024 Charleston Southern - Paul Porter Arena
1/13/2024 Presbyterian - Paul Porter Arena

