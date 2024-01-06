On Saturday, January 6, King's Fork High School will host First Flight High School, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

First Flight vs. King's Fork Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Suffolk, VA
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Suffolk County Games Today

Denbigh High School at Nansemond River High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 6
  • Location: Suffolk, VA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.