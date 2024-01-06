The North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-10, 0-0 CAA) play a fellow CAA squad, the Elon Phoenix (6-6, 0-0 CAA), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Schar Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via FloHoops.

Elon vs. N.C. A&T Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Elon Players to Watch

TK Simpkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Max Mackinnon: 11.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Sam Sherry: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Rob Higgins: 9.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK LA Pratt: 7.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

Landon Glasper: 20 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

20 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Camian Shell: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jeremy Robinson: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK

5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK Evan Joyner: 3.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Elon vs. N.C. A&T Stat Comparison

Elon Rank Elon AVG N.C. A&T AVG N.C. A&T Rank 68th 80.4 Points Scored 69.3 296th 305th 76.7 Points Allowed 84.6 360th 201st 36.3 Rebounds 30.8 354th 173rd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 8.4 241st 89th 8.5 3pt Made 6.9 237th 167th 13.7 Assists 12.1 282nd 174th 11.7 Turnovers 9.6 38th

