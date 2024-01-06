Will Elon be one of the teams to earn a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Elon's full tournament resume.

How Elon ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 1-1 NR NR 240

Elon's best wins

In its signature win of the season, Elon beat the East Tennessee State Buccaneers in a 79-76 win on November 9. Max Mackinnon led the offense versus East Tennessee State, tallying 17 points. Next on the team was LA Pratt with 14 points.

Next best wins

82-78 at home over Valparaiso (No. 309/RPI) on December 29

77-59 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 315/RPI) on January 6

82-79 at home over Presbyterian (No. 330/RPI) on November 27

83-69 over Holy Cross (No. 351/RPI) on November 18

86-72 over IUPUI (No. 361/RPI) on November 17

Elon's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Phoenix are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Elon faces the 16th-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Phoenix's upcoming schedule includes seven games against teams with worse records and nine games versus teams with records north of .500.

Elon has 16 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Elon's next game

Matchup: Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Elon Phoenix

Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Elon Phoenix Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV Channel: FloHoops

