The Elon Phoenix (7-7, 0-1 CAA) hope to build on a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-11, 1-0 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Elon vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Elon vs. N.C. A&T Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Elon vs. N.C. A&T Betting Trends

Elon has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

So far this season, eight out of the Phoenix's 12 games have hit the over.

N.C. A&T has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

A total of nine Aggies games this season have gone over the point total.

