The Elon Phoenix (7-7, 0-1 CAA) welcome in the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-11, 1-0 CAA) after victories in six home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Elon vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Elon Stats Insights

The Phoenix are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 50.8% the Aggies allow to opponents.

Elon has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.8% from the field.

The Aggies are the 352nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Phoenix sit at 228th.

The Phoenix score only 3.8 fewer points per game (79.8) than the Aggies give up (83.6).

Elon is 3-0 when scoring more than 83.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Elon Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Elon is averaging 27.5 more points per game (94.8) than it is in away games (67.3).

At home, the Phoenix are giving up 11 fewer points per game (71.8) than in away games (82.8).

At home, Elon is sinking 1.6 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than when playing on the road (6.8). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to on the road (31.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Elon Upcoming Schedule