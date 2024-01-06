Saturday's contest that pits the Elon Phoenix (7-7, 0-1 CAA) versus the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-11, 1-0 CAA) at Schar Center has a projected final score of 79-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Elon, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on January 6.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Elon vs. N.C. A&T Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Elon, North Carolina

Elon, North Carolina Venue: Schar Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Elon vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

Prediction: Elon 79, N.C. A&T 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Elon vs. N.C. A&T

Computer Predicted Spread: Elon (-5.7)

Elon (-5.7) Computer Predicted Total: 153.2

Elon has a 4-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to N.C. A&T, who is 7-6-0 ATS. The Phoenix have an 8-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Aggies have a record of 9-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the past 10 contests, Elon is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall while N.C. A&T has gone 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other CAA Predictions

Elon Performance Insights

The Phoenix outscore opponents by three points per game (scoring 79.8 points per game to rank 67th in college basketball while allowing 76.8 per outing to rank 305th in college basketball) and have a +42 scoring differential overall.

Elon ranks 229th in the country at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 34.1 its opponents average.

Elon connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (108th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

The Phoenix average 100.5 points per 100 possessions (70th in college basketball), while allowing 96.8 points per 100 possessions (318th in college basketball).

Elon forces 11 turnovers per game (276th in college basketball) while committing 11.4 (143rd in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.