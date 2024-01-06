Edgecombe County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Edgecombe County, North Carolina today? We've got you covered.
Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Edgecombe High School at Tarboro High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
