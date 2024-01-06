If you're looking for bracketology analysis of East Carolina and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How East Carolina ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 2-0 NR NR 101

East Carolina's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on December 18, East Carolina took down the George Mason Patriots (No. 57 in the RPI) by a score of 65-44. The leading scorer against George Mason was Amiya Joyner, who put up 27 points with 16 rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

82-54 at home over UTSA (No. 156/RPI) on January 2

64-63 on the road over Memphis (No. 198/RPI) on January 6

68-37 on the road over Elon (No. 205/RPI) on November 6

72-57 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 215/RPI) on December 4

105-35 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 225/RPI) on November 9

East Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

East Carolina has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), East Carolina is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most victories.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, East Carolina has been handed the 109th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Pirates have 13 games left versus teams over .500. They have 13 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

East Carolina has 16 games left this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

East Carolina's next game

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates vs. UAB Blazers

East Carolina Pirates vs. UAB Blazers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

