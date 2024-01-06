The No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) are big, 14.5-point favorites as they look to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-8, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Purcell Pavilion. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The point total for the matchup is set at 133.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Duke vs. Notre Dame Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -14.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke Betting Records & Stats

Duke's 12 games this season have all gone over this contest's total of 133.5 points.

The average total in Duke's matchups this year is 150.2, 16.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Blue Devils are 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

Duke (7-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 58.3% of the time, 8.3% more often than Notre Dame (7-7-0) this year.

Duke vs. Notre Dame Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 12 100% 83.5 146.3 66.6 131.4 147.7 Notre Dame 4 28.6% 62.8 146.3 64.8 131.4 133.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Duke Insights & Trends

Duke won nine games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Blue Devils average 83.5 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 64.8 the Fighting Irish give up.

Duke has a 7-5 record against the spread and a 10-3 record overall when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Duke vs. Notre Dame Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 7-5-0 6-2 7-5-0 Notre Dame 7-7-0 2-1 4-10-0

Duke vs. Notre Dame Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Notre Dame 16-0 Home Record 11-8 4-6 Away Record 0-10 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-13-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.3 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-10-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.