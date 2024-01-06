How to Watch Duke vs. Notre Dame on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-8, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Purcell Pavilion. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Duke vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Virginia vs NC State (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Miami (FL) vs Wake Forest (2:15 PM ET | January 6)
- Virginia Tech vs Florida State (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Boston College vs Georgia Tech (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
Duke Stats Insights
- This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.5% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have hit.
- Duke is 10-2 when it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.
- The Blue Devils are the 228th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish rank 195th.
- The Blue Devils put up 83.5 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 64.8 the Fighting Irish give up.
- Duke is 10-3 when scoring more than 64.8 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Duke scored 76.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 68 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.
- The Blue Devils surrendered 60.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (68.4).
- Looking at three-pointers, Duke performed better in home games last year, draining 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage on the road.
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Baylor
|W 78-70
|Madison Square Garden
|12/30/2023
|Queens
|W 106-69
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/2/2024
|Syracuse
|W 86-66
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/6/2024
|@ Notre Dame
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/9/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|1/13/2024
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
