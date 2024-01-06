Duke vs. Notre Dame Predictions, BetMGM Promo Codes, & Picks: Spread, Total - January 6
Saturday's game between the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-8, 1-2 ACC) at Purcell Pavilion has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-63, heavily favoring Duke to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.
The game has no set line.
Duke vs. Notre Dame Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: South Bend, Indiana
- Venue: Purcell Pavilion
Duke vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duke 76, Notre Dame 63
Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Notre Dame
- Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-12.6)
- Computer Predicted Total: 138.9
Notre Dame's record against the spread this season is 7-7-0, while Duke's is 7-5-0. The Fighting Irish have a 4-10-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Blue Devils have a record of 7-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the last 10 contests, Notre Dame is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall while Duke has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
Other ACC Predictions
Duke Performance Insights
- The Blue Devils' +220 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 83.5 points per game (29th in college basketball) while giving up 66.6 per contest (88th in college basketball).
- Duke wins the rebound battle by an average of four boards. It grabs 35.5 rebounds per game (232nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.5.
- Duke makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (160th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.8 on average.
- Duke has committed 4.4 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 8.5 (sixth in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (113th in college basketball).
