Saturday's game between the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-8, 1-2 ACC) at Purcell Pavilion has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-63, heavily favoring Duke to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no set line.

Duke vs. Notre Dame Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024

6:00 PM ET

South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Duke vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 76, Notre Dame 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Notre Dame

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-12.6)

Duke (-12.6) Computer Predicted Total: 138.9

Notre Dame's record against the spread this season is 7-7-0, while Duke's is 7-5-0. The Fighting Irish have a 4-10-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Blue Devils have a record of 7-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the last 10 contests, Notre Dame is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall while Duke has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Other ACC Predictions

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils' +220 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 83.5 points per game (29th in college basketball) while giving up 66.6 per contest (88th in college basketball).

Duke wins the rebound battle by an average of four boards. It grabs 35.5 rebounds per game (232nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.5.

Duke makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (160th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.8 on average.

Duke has committed 4.4 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 8.5 (sixth in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (113th in college basketball).

