2024 NCAA Bracketology: Duke March Madness Odds | January 8
What are Duke's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Preseason national championship odds: +1300
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +2000
How Duke ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-3
|2-1
|14
|13
|46
Duke's best wins
Against the No. 18 Baylor Bears on December 20, Duke picked up its signature win of the season, a 78-70 victory. Jared McCain, as the leading scorer in the win over Baylor, posted 21 points, while Jeremy Roach was second on the team with 18.
Next best wins
- 86-66 at home over Syracuse (No. 19/RPI) on January 2
- 74-65 over Michigan State (No. 78/RPI) on November 14
- 89-68 at home over Hofstra (No. 89/RPI) on December 12
- 80-56 at home over Charlotte (No. 97/RPI) on December 9
- 67-59 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 158/RPI) on January 6
Duke's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Duke has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country according to the RPI (two).
- Duke has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- Duke is facing the 57th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Blue Devils' upcoming schedule includes 10 games against teams with worse records and 13 games versus teams with records north of .500.
- Duke has 16 games left to play this year, and three of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Duke's next game
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Duke Blue Devils
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN
