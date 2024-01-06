Saturday's contest at Wintrust Arena has the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays (10-3) going head to head against the DePaul Blue Demons (9-7) at 4:00 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 74-67 win for Creighton.

Last time out, the Blue Demons lost 72-65 to Providence on Wednesday.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Blue Demons suffered a 72-65 loss to Providence. The Bluejays are coming off of a 94-50 loss to UConn in their most recent game on Wednesday. Katlyn Gilbert's team-high 25 points paced the Blue Demons in the loss. The Bluejays got a team-best 13 points from Emma Ronsiek in the loss.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

Fubo Sports US Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 74, DePaul 67

Top 25 Predictions

DePaul Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on December 5, the Blue Demons took down the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 50 team (No. 29) in our computer rankings, by a score of 68-64.

The Blue Demons have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one), but also have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 defeats (three).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, DePaul is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.

DePaul has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (eight).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

DePaul 2023-24 Best Wins

68-64 at home over Green Bay (No. 29) on December 5

90-65 at home over Northwestern (No. 200) on December 13

93-72 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 211) on November 26

85-62 over Howard (No. 262) on November 20

77-53 at home over Western Michigan (No. 264) on November 6

Creighton Schedule Analysis

On November 24, the Bluejays claimed their best win of the season, an 83-69 victory over the Michigan State Spartans, who are a top 50 team (No. 17), according to our computer rankings.

The Bluejays have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (three), but also have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 losses (three).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Creighton is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Blue Demons are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 92nd-most defeats.

Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins

83-69 over Michigan State (No. 17) on November 24

79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 30) on November 19

89-78 on the road over Drake (No. 54) on December 17

57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 59) on November 23

58-46 at home over South Dakota State (No. 78) on December 21

DePaul Leaders

Anaya Peoples: 19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

19.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Jorie Allen: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Gilbert: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 38.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Kate Clarke: 12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87)

12.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (35-for-87) Michelle Sidor: 9.7 PTS, 43 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (39-for-82)

Creighton Leaders

Ronsiek: 18.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)

18.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48) Lauren Jensen: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81)

16.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (26-for-81) Morgan Maly: 14.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91)

14.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91) Molly Mogensen: 7.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39)

7.5 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (18-for-39) Mallory Brake: 4.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50 FG%

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons' +157 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.4 points per game (51st in college basketball) while allowing 67.6 per contest (259th in college basketball).

On offense, DePaul is posting 67.7 points per game this season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (77.4 points per game) is 9.7 PPG higher.

The Blue Demons put up 80.9 points per game in home games, compared to 71.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 9.6 points per contest.

Defensively, DePaul has been better in home games this year, surrendering 64.7 points per game, compared to 70.8 in away games.

The Blue Demons have been scoring 76.3 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 77.4 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 season.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays are outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game, with a +116 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.1 points per game (91st in college basketball) and give up 64.2 per outing (182nd in college basketball).

In Big East games, Creighton has averaged 10.8 fewer points (62.3) than overall (73.1) in 2023-24.

At home the Bluejays are putting up 70.7 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than they are averaging on the road (77.8).

Creighton concedes 63 points per game at home, and 72.3 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.