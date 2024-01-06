If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Davidson and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Davidson's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Davidson ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-2 2-1 34 33 69

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Davidson's best wins

Davidson picked up its best win of the season on November 16, when it claimed a 69-62 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 19), according to the RPI. Elle Sutphin posted a team-leading 19 points with four rebounds and zero assists in the game against Duke.

Next best wins

83-56 on the road over Charlotte (No. 82/RPI) on December 21

64-41 at home over Appalachian State (No. 120/RPI) on November 29

57-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 155/RPI) on November 11

62-48 on the road over Morgan State (No. 219/RPI) on November 18

86-51 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 225/RPI) on November 7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Davidson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Davidson is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins.

Davidson has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

According to the RPI, the Wildcats have seven wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Davidson is facing the 253rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Wildcats have 15 games remaining this year, including 14 versus teams with worse records, and eight against teams with records north of .500.

Davidson has 15 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Davidson's next game

Matchup: George Mason Patriots vs. Davidson Wildcats

George Mason Patriots vs. Davidson Wildcats Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Davidson games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.