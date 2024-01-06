What are Davidson's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Davidson ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 0-1 NR NR 100

Davidson's best wins

Davidson captured its signature win of the season on November 29 by claiming an 85-81 victory over the Charlotte 49ers, the No. 97-ranked team based on the RPI. David Skogman, in that signature victory, delivered a team-leading 30 points with seven rebounds and one assist. Bobby Durkin also played a part with 18 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

82-73 at home over Wright State (No. 157/RPI) on December 2

64-61 over Maryland (No. 185/RPI) on November 10

79-61 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 259/RPI) on December 9

62-59 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 261/RPI) on December 21

72-69 over Ohio (No. 280/RPI) on December 30

Davidson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Davidson is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Davidson has the 118th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Wildcats have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with 13 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 11 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Davidson has 16 games remaining this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Davidson's next game

Matchup: Davidson Wildcats vs. Rhode Island Rams

Davidson Wildcats vs. Rhode Island Rams Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

