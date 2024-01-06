The Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) face the Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) in a matchup of Big East teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Creighton vs. Providence matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. Providence Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Creighton vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. Providence Betting Trends

Creighton has covered eight times in 14 games with a spread this season.

A total of six out of the Bluejays' 14 games this season have hit the over.

Providence has compiled an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of three Friars games this year have gone over the point total.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Bookmakers rate Creighton considerably higher (eighth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (16th-best).

Bookmakers have moved the Bluejays' national championship odds up from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 46th-biggest change.

The implied probability of Creighton winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.

Providence Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +13000

+13000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Friars have had the 26th-biggest change this season, dropping from +10000 at the start to +13000.

With odds of +13000, Providence has been given a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship.

