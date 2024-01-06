The No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Clemson Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.3% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have made.

In games Clemson shoots better than 40.9% from the field, it is 11-2 overall.

The Tigers are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels rank 68th.

The Tigers record 82.2 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 72 the Tar Heels give up.

Clemson has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 72 points.

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels are shooting 45.9% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 40.8% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, North Carolina has a 9-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.8% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 68th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 237th.

The Tar Heels put up an average of 85 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 71.2 the Tigers allow.

When North Carolina gives up fewer than 82.2 points, it is 9-0.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

Clemson is averaging 87.8 points per game at home. Away from home, it is averaging 80.8 points per contest.

The Tigers are giving up 66.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 14.1 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (80.3).

Looking at three-point shooting, Clemson has played better in home games this year, draining 10.2 treys per game with a 43% three-point percentage, compared to 10 threes per game and a 38.5% three-point percentage in road games.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game at home last season, and 70.2 on the road.

At home, the Tar Heels conceded 67.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 71.1.

North Carolina sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32%) than away (29.3%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/22/2023 Queens W 109-79 Littlejohn Coliseum 12/29/2023 Radford W 93-58 Littlejohn Coliseum 1/3/2024 @ Miami (FL) L 95-82 Watsco Center 1/6/2024 North Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum 1/10/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum 1/13/2024 Boston College - Littlejohn Coliseum

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule