Saturday's contest between the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) and No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) squaring off at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 78-77 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Clemson, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Clemson vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, North Carolina 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-1.4)

Clemson (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 155.2

Clemson's record against the spread so far this season is 8-4-0, while North Carolina's is 7-5-0. The Tigers have hit the over in nine games, while Tar Heels games have gone over seven times. Clemson has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the past 10 games. North Carolina has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game with a +144 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.2 points per game (46th in college basketball) and allow 71.2 per contest (174th in college basketball).

The 38.5 rebounds per game Clemson averages rank 98th in the nation, and are 5.9 more than the 32.6 its opponents record per contest.

Clemson hits 9.7 three-pointers per game (27th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (8.0).

The Tigers rank 16th in college basketball with 106.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 236th in college basketball defensively with 92.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Clemson has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 10.2 per game (55th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.0 (356th in college basketball).

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels put up 85.0 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while giving up 72.0 per contest (198th in college basketball). They have a +169 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.0 points per game.

North Carolina ranks 68th in the country at 39.4 rebounds per game. That's 4.5 more than the 34.9 its opponents average.

North Carolina makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (151st in college basketball) at a 36.3% rate (80th in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 its opponents make, shooting 31.8% from deep.

North Carolina has committed 1.4 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.8 (41st in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (251st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.