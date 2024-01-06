Saturday's AAC schedule will see the Florida Atlantic Owls (11-3, 1-0 AAC) take on the Charlotte 49ers (6-7, 0-1 AAC) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte matchup.

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Charlotte Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-8.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-9.5) 137.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Charlotte has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.

The 49ers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Florida Atlantic has put together a 9-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

Owls games have hit the over seven out of 14 times this season.

