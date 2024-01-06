How to Watch Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The No. 17 Florida Atlantic Owls (11-3, 1-0 AAC) travel in AAC play against the Charlotte 49ers (6-7, 0-1 AAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.
Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Charlotte Stats Insights
- The 49ers' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- This season, Charlotte has a 4-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Owls are the rebounding team in the country, the 49ers rank 338th.
- The 49ers score an average of 67.5 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 70 the Owls give up.
- Charlotte is 2-3 when it scores more than 70 points.
Charlotte Home & Away Comparison
- Charlotte scores 75.5 points per game at home, and 60.3 on the road.
- In 2023-24 the 49ers are giving up 14.8 fewer points per game at home (57.5) than away (72.3).
- Charlotte sinks more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (6.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (27.4%).
Charlotte Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Greensboro
|W 91-44
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Stetson
|L 79-75
|Edmunds Center
|1/2/2024
|@ SMU
|L 66-54
|Moody Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|1/10/2024
|Tulsa
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
