The Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-2 CAA) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Hampton Convocation Center as just 1.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under set at 139.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Campbell vs. Hampton Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Hampton, Virginia

Hampton, Virginia Venue: Hampton Convocation Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hampton -1.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fighting Camels Betting Records & Stats

Campbell has combined with its opponents to score more than 139.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

Campbell has had an average of 132.8 points scored in its games so far this season, 6.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Campbell is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

With their .364 ATS win percentages this year, both Hampton (4-7-0 ATS) and Campbell (4-7-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

Campbell vs. Hampton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hampton 9 81.8% 77.4 145.4 77.3 142.1 151.6 Campbell 4 36.4% 68.0 145.4 64.8 142.1 132.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Campbell Insights & Trends

The Pirates had eight wins in 16 games against the spread last year in CAA action.

The Fighting Camels' 68.0 points per game are 9.3 fewer points than the 77.3 the Pirates allow.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Campbell vs. Hampton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hampton 4-7-0 0-1 4-7-0 Campbell 4-7-0 2-2 4-7-0

Campbell vs. Hampton Home/Away Splits

Hampton Campbell 3-2 Home Record 6-2 0-6 Away Record 0-6 0-2-0 Home ATS Record 2-3-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 2-4-0 95.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.1 66.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.2 0-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-3-0 2-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.