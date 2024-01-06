The Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) aim to end a six-game road losing streak at the Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-2 CAA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Campbell vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia TV: FloHoops

Campbell Stats Insights

The Fighting Camels have shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Pirates have averaged.

This season, Campbell has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Fighting Camels are the 339th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 71st.

The Fighting Camels put up 9.3 fewer points per game (68.0) than the Pirates allow their opponents to score (77.3).

Campbell is 4-0 when it scores more than 77.3 points.

Campbell Home & Away Comparison

Campbell averages 76.1 points per game at home, and 57.2 away.

In 2023-24 the Fighting Camels are conceding 7.7 fewer points per game at home (61.5) than on the road (69.2).

At home, Campbell knocks down 6.6 trifectas per game, 0.9 more than it averages on the road (5.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.3%) than on the road (27.4%).

Campbell Upcoming Schedule