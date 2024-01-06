Saturday's game at Hampton Convocation Center has the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) squaring off against the Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-2 CAA) at 2:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 71-69 victory for Campbell, so expect a tight matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Campbell vs. Hampton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Hampton, Virginia

Hampton, Virginia Venue: Hampton Convocation Center

Campbell vs. Hampton Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 71, Hampton 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Campbell vs. Hampton

Computer Predicted Spread: Campbell (-2.2)

Campbell (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 140.6

Both Hampton and Campbell are 4-7-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Pirates and the Fighting Camels are 4-7-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. Hampton is 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its last 10 games, while Campbell has gone 3-7 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Campbell Performance Insights

The Fighting Camels put up 68 points per game (317th in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per contest (45th in college basketball). They have a +45 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The 32.3 rebounds per game Campbell accumulates rank 340th in the nation, 1.1 fewer than the 33.4 its opponents grab.

Campbell makes 6.2 three-pointers per game (290th in college basketball) at a 31.8% rate (261st in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 its opponents make, shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc.

Campbell and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Fighting Camels commit 12 per game (204th in college basketball) and force 11.9 (190th in college basketball).

