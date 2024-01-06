Will Campbell be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Campbell's complete tournament resume.

How Campbell ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 1-1 NR NR 354

Campbell's best wins

Against the Citadel Bulldogs on November 22, Campbell notched its best win of the season, which was a 65-58 home victory. Laurynas Vaistaras led the offense versus Citadel, compiling 13 points. Next on the team was Anthony Dell'Orso with 10 points.

Next best wins

83-76 at home over Morgan State (No. 342/RPI) on December 18

59-48 at home over Navy (No. 346/RPI) on November 6

80-69 on the road over Hampton (No. 357/RPI) on January 6

Campbell's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-5

The Fighting Camels have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Campbell has drawn the second-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Fighting Camels have 12 games remaining against teams above .500. They have four upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Campbell has 16 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Campbell's next game

Matchup: Campbell Fighting Camels vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Campbell Fighting Camels vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina TV Channel: FloHoops

