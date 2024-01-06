Will Campbell be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Campbell's full tournament resume.

How Campbell ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-2 NR NR 178

Campbell's best wins

Campbell, in its signature win of the season, beat the Western Michigan Broncos 70-61 on November 24. In the victory against Western Michigan, Christabel Ezumah amassed a team-leading 20 points. Svenia Nurenberg added 16 points.

Next best wins

60-46 over Morgan State (No. 219/RPI) on November 23

68-55 on the road over Coppin State (No. 243/RPI) on November 9

74-61 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 273/RPI) on December 5

70-52 at home over Western Carolina (No. 335/RPI) on November 18

Campbell's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, the Camels have three losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Campbell has been given the 290th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Camels have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with eight contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Campbell's 16 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Campbell's next game

Matchup: Campbell Camels vs. Elon Phoenix

Campbell Camels vs. Elon Phoenix Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET Location: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

