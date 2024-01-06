In Beaufort County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Beaufort County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clayton High School at Washington High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6
Location: Washington, NC

Washington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Washington High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6
Location: Washington, NC

Washington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Goldsboro High School at Washington High School