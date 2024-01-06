How to Watch the Appalachian State vs. South Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The South Alabama Jaguars (7-7) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-6) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Appalachian State vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars' 62.9 points per game are 7.5 fewer points than the 70.4 the Mountaineers give up.
- When it scores more than 70.4 points, South Alabama is 4-0.
- Appalachian State is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.9 points.
- The Mountaineers average just 4.4 more points per game (69.5) than the Jaguars allow (65.1).
- When Appalachian State scores more than 65.1 points, it is 7-3.
- South Alabama is 7-4 when allowing fewer than 69.5 points.
- This year the Mountaineers are shooting 37.4% from the field, only 1.2% higher than Jaguars give up.
- The Jaguars shoot 38.2% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Mountaineers concede.
Appalachian State Leaders
- Faith Alston: 17.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 37.1 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (17-for-67)
- Rylan Moffitt: 7.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 53.3 FG%
- Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77)
- Mariah Frazier: 5.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%
- Alexis Black: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.3 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Appalachian State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Mercer
|W 81-78
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Louisiana
|W 69-56
|Cajundome
|1/4/2024
|Texas State
|L 67-58
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|1/6/2024
|South Alabama
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Georgia Southern
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|1/13/2024
|@ Georgia State
|-
|Georgia State Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.